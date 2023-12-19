Mills delays opening of state offices until noon Tuesday

Maine State House
Maine State House(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 8:15 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Gov. Janet Mills has announced the opening of state offices will be delayed until noon on Tuesday.

Mills says she wants to allow time for power restoration and road clean-up.

The State’s Emergency Operation Center will remain in partial activation to track the storm and to monitor any storm-related requests from County-based emergency management agencies.

The Cross Office Building will be closed all day Tuesday to remove scaffolding damaged by the storm.

A statement from the construction company says they did inspect the jobsite ahead of the storm to make sure everything was secure.

As a safety precaution, they closed the jobsite Monday.

Nobody was injured.

