Man killed while clearing tree from roof in Windham, police confirm

Officials say he died at the scene.
By WMTW
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 7:08 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WINDHAM, Maine (WMTW) - A man working to clear debris from his roof was killed after being hit by a piece of tree in Windham, authorities confirmed.

Both Windham police and the fire department were called to a home for a man who was hit by a tree.

Authorities say Troy Olson, 40, was on the roof of his home trying to clear a large pine tree that had fallen during the windstorm.

While clearing the piece, officials say a second piece of the tree broke off and hit Olson.

Officials say he died at the scene.

