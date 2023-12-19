MaineDOT reports nearly 100 state road closures dur to Monday’s storm

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - State officials are working to assess and repair damage caused by Monday’s storm.

MaineDOT reports nearly 100 state road closures due to downed trees and power lines, flooding, and significant infrastructure damage.

Half of those closures are in Oxford, Franklin, Somerset, and Kennebec Counties.

MaineDOT has also closed almost three dozen bridges statewide due to high and fast-running water.

They say most of those closures are precautionary, but a few are due to apparent structural damage.

Inspections and damage assessments can’t be done until the water recedes.

They say the best source for information on road closures is newengland511.org.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.