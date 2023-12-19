“Maine Cabin Masters” transforming Maine’s history ahead of next season

Manchester, Maine (WABI) - Saving and transforming some of Maine’s most historic properties.

That’s what the stars behind the hit TV show “Maine Cabin Masters” have been doing for years.

The show is in its tenth season.

It airs on Magnolia Network and follows builder Chase Morrill, his sister Ashley, and her husband Ryan, along with their childhood friends as they renovate rustic cabins for Maine families.

The show has grown in popularity and the charismatic stars have branched out creating their own retail store in Manchester called Kennebec Cabin Company.

They also have a restaurant and event venue on the property called the Woodshed.

Fans of the show come from all over the world to see their handiwork and hopefully get a chance to meet the stars.

“We would not be here without people watching the show so, you know, Maine is a small state community. We want to give back to where we are and to everybody who helped get us to where we are,” said Chase Morrill of Maine Cabin Masters.

Cabin Master Ryan Eldridge adds, “In the last ten years we have really seen this area start to grow. We’ve been a big part of that but we’re not the only part of that. It’s great to see people coming here and staying here, you know young people staying here and businesses coming here. It really has had a ripple effect throughout and we’re just one piece of that puzzle.”

Maine Cabin Masters is taking a short break over the holidays but Chase, Ashley, and the rest of the gang will be back with new episodes starting January 1st on Magnolia Network.

You can learn more about the new season by heading to the Maine Cabin Masters website here.

