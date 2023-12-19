Jury in 2nd day of deliberations in trial for 2 accused of killing Perry woman

MACHIAS, Maine (WABI) - Jurors have begun a second day of deliberations in Machias in the trial of two people accused of killing a woman in Perry last year.

Donnell Dana and Kailie Brackett are both charged with murder for the death of 43-year-old Kimberly Neptune.

According to court documents, Neptune was found with almost 500 stab wounds

Dana and Brackett also allegedly stole money, jewelry, and Xanax from her apartment.

Jurors began deliberating Monday but didn’t reach a verdict.

