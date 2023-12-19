Garland 13-year-old Memphis Cole goes viral at Patriots game

GARLAND, Maine (WABI) - Garland’s Memphis Cole found out he was going to the Patriots-Chiefs game for his 13th birthday.

Cole made a sign asking Taylor Swift for a call (WABI)

“I opened my gifts, and then the first one I opened had a big binder with a whole bunch of pictures telling me where we’re going. At the end, it had tickets to the Kansas City Chiefs vs. the Patriots game, and that’s how I found out. I didn’t think it was real at first, but then it was real. It was pretty fun,” said Cole.

The Coles hatched an idea to make a sign asking Taylor Swift for a call.

“It was a team effort with my mom, my mom’s friend, me, and my mom’s other friend. I’m not really a Taylor Swift fan. (When asked if he thinks she’s cute) I don’t know (laughs),” said Cole.

Memphis gave his take on Swift’s relationship with Travis Kelce.

“She likes Travis probably because of his height, he’s an athlete, and he makes good money. Travis looks a little big, but I’m probably athletic like him,” said Cole.

He’s skeptical if Taylor would make the call.

“I wouldn’t think it’s real, not even a chance. My sister would freak out. (The real Taylor Swift would need to say) she’s coming over or doing something. I just (made the sign) to be funny,” said Cole.

Memphis had a blast at his first NFL game.

“It was pretty fun. I definitely would do that again. I like both teams. It didn’t really matter to me (who won),” said Cole.

He gave his take on fixing the Patriots.

“(They need) better coaching and better players. They need to push them harder,” said Cole.

Cole said it’s crazy to go viral with his sign.

