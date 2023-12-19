Fairfield wakes up to fears of flooding

FAIRFIELD, Maine (WABI) - The storm has passed.

While there are clear skies and sunshine, effects from the heavy rain are still causing trouble around the state.

“We started down here on upper Main Street in Fairfield around 7:00 this morning. We determined that the water level was getting to the point where it was going to cause public safety concerns. So, we started a voluntary evacuation of upper Main Street in Fairfield and Water Street in Fairfield that was completed, and then about 10:00, 10:30, the water spilled over up to Main Street. We did make two rescues of individuals from the trailer park down in off upper Main Street, and as I know, right now, all individuals are evacuated from that area,” said Fire Chief Travis Leary, Fairfield-Benton Emergency Services.

Folks in Fairfield woke up to an evacuation warning from the police department as water levels rose in the Kennebec River.

When the river started spilling over, streets and homes began flooding quickly.

“Woke up to my friend of mine calling me telling me his fire department’s telling me to get out, and so, I went from there. I started pulling things out. and they didn’t like it too much with me walking back and forth in and out, but I didn’t want to leave anybody else’s animals or anything like that in there. So, I just tried to help out as much as I could. And I’ll tell you right now, it is getting deep in there. When I logged in there the last time, I was up to my waist, and I’m a six-foot-tall person,” said Christopher Pace, Fairfield resident.

While there were some rumors of a dam break, that did not prove to be the case.

The amount of rain from this storm reminds residents of past damage to this community.

“Just the volume of water from all the rain. So, this morning, we had determined that the river was getting too high for comfort. We decided to start making some evacuations to be safe. We haven’t seen this extent since the big flood of ‘87, but this is the worst that I know of since ‘87. We’ll just tell residents to stay away from the area until the water recedes and we can deem it safe they reenter again,” said Leary.

