FAIRFIELD, Maine (WABI) - A Fairfield man was killed on Monday after being struck by a tree at his home on Norridgewock Road.

During Monday’s storm, officials say he was using a tractor to remove an uprooted tree that was blocking his driveway, when the tree fell on him.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

His name has not been released.

