City Hall Office complete move to Penquis building

Bangor City Hall Entrance
Bangor City Hall Entrance(Kaddie Sharpe)
By Kaddie Sharpe
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 9:01 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -The Bangor City Hall offices have completed their move.

For the next 18 months, Bangor City Hall will be undergoing renovations.

During that time, all offices, except the School Superintendent’s office, will be operating out of the downstairs level of the Penquis location at 262 Harlow Street.

Monday is their first day in their new space.

The Penquis building has been rearranged to accommodate the various city offices, as well as the City Council Chambers for meetings.

Officials say that while this is a time of adjustment, they are working to make it a smooth transition for citizens.

Bangor Assistant City Manager, Courtney O’Donnell said, “We do have a separate entrance for evening meetings. So, we’ve put up some signage so hopefully folks can find that easily. We’ve also posted a map online on our website and social media as well, to help guide people to where we are. It’s really important for citizens to know that the entrance to this temporary location is actually in the back of the Penquis building. We have some signage up but it is a one way so it is not the road that’s beside the federal building.”

For details on the new location, you can look on their website or check out the City of Bangor, Maine Facebook page.

