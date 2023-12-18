Sullivan comes together to remember Cole Merchant

SULLIVAN, Maine (WABI) - “This event today, it meant a lot to me because I got to see all the people that cared about Cole, and I wish he was still here to know how many people cared about him.” said Hodari Foster, a friend of Merchant.

Sullivan’s Sumner Park was filled as the community came together to remember Cole Merchant.

“It was a way for the town to come together to show love and support. Everybody wants to do something, but they don’t know what they can do, and this is a way that they could show that they love, they can show their support.” added Norman Bamford, Pastor at Ashville Community Church.

“He stood out. He was outgoing. He was funny. I mean, he was really good at what he did, and I don’t think I could learn more than what he knows already because he’s just so smart in what he does in this program.” stated Ethan Coombs, a friend of Merchant,

“There’s not much I can really say he’s just he was incredible. He made such an impact on all of our lives over HCTC he’s he I learned a lot from him. He’s one intelligent guy. I couldn’t thank them enough for everything he’s done.” he was a good kid.” said James Osgood, a friend of Merchant.

“He was a good kid. He made everybody laugh. There wasn’t a time that he didn’t put a smile on our face and he just he had a huge impact on everyone. It’s been tough. He was amazing.” said Jayvyn Preble, a friend of Merchant.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.