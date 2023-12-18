Searsport collecting Christmas cards for woman facing second cancer diagnosis

SEARSPORT, Maine (WABI) - A Searsport woman recently learned the devastating news that her brain cancer has returned. But as she prepares to fight this for a second time, her community is making she’s not going at it alone.

Jessie Howard was first diagnosed with glioblastoma when she was 25. She underwent successful treatment and recently celebrated 10 years cancer-free with a girls’ trip to the Dominican Republic.

But shortly after she got back, she found out not only that the tumor had returned, but that it had spread.

As she faces extended time off work and costs associated with trips to doctors in Boston, the Waldo County community is rallying around her, the way small town Maine always seems to do.

“She’s got huge support from so many different people in town. It crosses the generations and people just love her,” said James Gillway, town manager, Town of Searsport.

There’s a GoFundMe that’s raised $16,000 in less than two weeks.

And on Friday, family and friends are planning a benefit bowling event in Belfast. There will be a silent auction and bake sale there, too.

“Searsport’s a tight-knit community. We always support our people. We lend a helping hand and it’s non unusual to find neighbors helping batten down the hatches in a storm or helping someone who’s ill,” Gillway said.

The anticipation of Christmas, her favorite holiday, is helping Jessie stay positive

In another show of support, the Searsport Town Office is collecting Christmas cards or any words of encouragement anyone would like to drop off.

“I’m sure there’s going to be huge support. I expect the box to fill up many times,” Gillway said.

No matter how many cards she gets, Christmas already came early. In the hours after her diagnosis, Jessie’s boyfriend proposed. It’s another shining example that she’ll never fight alone.

If you can’t make it to Searsport in person but you’d still like to send Jessie a card, here’s how:

You can mail them to:

Jessie Howard

c/o James Gillway

P.O. Box 2

Searsport, Maine

04974

The town manager will be sure she gets them.

