Rain and wind storm wreaks havoc across Maine

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A severe wind and rainstorm came through Maine Monday.

Even though some places took precautions, the high winds brought unforeseen damage statewide.

The City of Bangor closed Kenduskeag Plaza due to flooding concerns, and the City of Augusta closed the North End of the Front Street Parking lot as the Kennebec River was expected to exceed flood stage.

The levels in the Penobscot were also quite high.

Trees too numerous to count have fallen all across the state, many taking out wires, blocking roads, and some even landing on cars and structures.

A tree in Hampden fell on top of a brand-new vehicle.

“It’s definitely annoying for sure. I just bought the car three months ago. It’s a brand new 2024, so it’s annoying. It’s like the biggest thing for it, but it’s just, yeah, I don’t know. I got insurance, like it’s gonna be okay.” said car owner, Wyatt Lataille.

Winds have wreaked havoc on I-95. Maine State Police posted a photo of a tractor trailer that had its roof blown off in Clinton.

Over in Trenton, down wires started a fire along the side of Bar Harbor Road.

Back in Bangor, a large tree blocked much of the entrance to an Industrial Park along Outer Hammond Street.

Part of the sign for the Hildreth North Industrial Park landed in a nearby bush, with the rest blown away.

Nearby, wires have also been sparking as they hit tree branches.

Officials have urged the public to stay inside and off the roads if possible.

