Police: Suspect in aggravated assault shot, killed by officers on I-295 off-ramp

PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - A man accused of aggravated assault is dead after police in Portland, Maine say he pointed a gun at them following a traffic stop.

Sunday night, officials received a report of an aggravated assault where a man showed a gun.

That man, later identified as 42-year-old Kyle Desmarais, fled from the scene before police could arrive. Officers later found his vehicle heading south on Interstate 295 and performed a traffic stop on the Exit 2 off-ramp.

According to police, officers tried to speak with Desmarais as he exited the vehicle, but Desmarais pointed a gun at them.

Two officers exchanged gunfire with Desmarais. Authorities say Desmarais was shot and later pronounced dead. Neither officer was injured.

Officer Jacob Webster and Officer Jordin Jackson are currently on administrative leave, as per protocol. The Maine Attorney General’s Office is investigating.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.