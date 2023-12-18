One person injured after wires come down on cars in Brewer

BREWER, Maine (WABI) -Monday’s powerful storm causing massive damage including in Brewer where one person was taken to the hospital after a pole snapped and wires came down on their car.

It was a scary scene on Parkway South in the late afternoon when Brewer officials say the wind brought down two utility poles.

The wires from both poles hitting two separate vehicles.

We’re told one driver left their car before rescue crews got there.

They were taken to the hospital with minor injures but officials want to remind people to stay in their cars and wait until crews can get there and make sure there are no live wires down.

”We do advise people stay in their vehicles. There was a second vehicle, in that second vehicle, the subject did stay in the car until Versant arrived on scene, deemed it safe and they got him and the vehicle out, and he’s on his way now, but we certainly, just a close call, could have been a lot worse given the circumstances. And we’re fortunate everyone just no major injuries involved here,” said Brewer Fire Deputy Chief Erik Tourtillotte.

Officials are asking people to stay home, but ask if you must go out, please watch for rescue crews and first responders.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.