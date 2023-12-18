Man arrested after leading police on chase in central Maine in stolen vehicle

WATERVILLE, Maine (WMTW/WABI) - A Norridgewock man is behind bars and facing numerous charges after he allegedly stole a vehicle in Waterville on Sunday morning and led police on a chase before being arrested.

The Waterville Police Department received a report of a stolen red 2011 Chevrolet Impala from the Cumberland Farms on College Avenue around 5 a.m.

When police arrived, the suspect and car were gone, but they were able to identify 57-year-old Lawrence Knowles as the suspect through the store’s security cameras.

Police received reports around 1 p.m. of a male pulled over on Interstate 95 near mile marker 117 southbound in Sidney who was passed out inside the car.

When police arrived, they confirmed the vehicle matched the stolen vehicle’s description.

Knowles fled and police pursued, which resulted in a chase on I-95.

Members of the Warden Service, Waterville Police, Fairfield Police, and Clinton Police were able to set up a roadblock, and Knowles exited the was forced to exit I-95 in Fairfield where police were able to stop him on Howe Road.

Knowles was taken into custody and brought to Kennebec County Jail without incident.

While fleeing police, Knowles sideswiped another car, causing the other vehicle to crash into a barrier.

The driver of the vehicle that crashed into the barrier suffered minor injuries.

Knowles was charged with aggravated reckless conduct, eluding an officer, passing a roadblock, falsifying physical evidence, leaving the scene of a property damage crash, driving to endanger, and operating after suspension.

The crash remains under investigation.

You can read the full statement below from Maine State Police:

On Sunday, December 17, 2023, at approximately 5:00 am, the Waterville Police Department received a report of a vehicle theft, a red 2011 Chevrolet Impala, at the Cumberland Farms on College Ave in Waterville. 57-year-old Lawrence Knowles of Norridgewock was identified as the suspect through video footage, but the vehicle was not immediately found. At approximately 1:00 pm, Troopers received reports of a male pulled over on Interstate 95 near mile marker 117 southbound in Sidney. Motorists had called 911 to say they observed a male passed out in the front seat. The vehicle matched the stolen vehicle’s description. Troopers arrived, and upon approach, the driver of the vehicle fled southbound. Troopers confirmed it was the stolen vehicle. The driver’s identity remained unconfirmed and Troopers pursued the vehicle. Near mile 114 a Trooper conducted a P.I.T Maneuver (Precision Immobilization Technique), but the vehicle was not immobilized and fled northbound in the southbound Lane. Troopers avoided pursuing the vehicle the wrong way, going northbound to position themselves to stop the offending vehicle. Members of the Warden Service, Waterville Police, Fairfield Police, and Clinton Police assisted in slowing southbound traffic and setting up a roadblock. The vehicle exited the Interstate in Fairfield and was soon located on Howe Road. Lawrence Knowles was taken into custody without incident. Knowles was transported to Kennebec County Jail. Knowles was charged with Aggravated Reckless Conduct (Class B), Eluding an Officer (Class C), Passing a Roadblock (Class C), Falsifying Physical Evidence (Class D), Leaving the Scene of a Property Damage Crash (Class E), Driving to Endanger (Class E), and Operating After Suspension (Civil). Two property damage crashes occurred during the incident. One of the crashes was when debris flew off the offending vehicle and caused damage to another vehicle’s paint. The other crash was when a vehicle was side-swiped by the offending vehicle causing the other vehicle to crash into a barrier. The driver of the vehicle that crashed into the barrier suffered minor injuries.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.