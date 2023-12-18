High winds cause scaffolding to collapse at Cross Office building in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Strong winds have caused scaffolding to collapse at the Cross Office building in Augusta. An image from Maine Capitol Police shows the scaffolding pulling away from the building and on a slant.

Capitol police are asking residents to stay away from the area at this time.

The Augusta Fire Department has recommended those who can stay at home to do so.

In a Facebook post, Augusta Fire-Rescue stated: “It is dangerous to be out in the storm. If your power goes out please check with your neighbors and make sure everyone is OK.”

Residents are being asked to contact the police or fire department if they need emergency assistance.

You can expect high winds across the state, with inland gusts around 40-50 mph possible. Near the coast, gusts of 60-65 mph are possible.

No snow is expected with this storm, as temperatures will be in the low to mid-50s.

Wrap-around moisture and colder air on Tuesday may cause some rain showers to mix with or change to snow showers, especially in the mountains.

