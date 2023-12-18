Gusty winds, rain continue this evening

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Heavy rain and strong winds will continue this evening. Inland, wind gusts between 40-50 mph are possible with 50-60 mph gusts closer to the coast. Winds will begin to taper from west to east starting around 7 p.m. in Central Maine.

Bands of heavy rain will also continue across western Maine this evening. Western areas could see another 0.5″ to 1″ of rain before coming to an end between 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. The Bangor area and Central Maine should expect less than 0.5″ this evening. The coast should only expect 0.25″ or less.

A few isolated showers will linger into Tuesday, otherwise winds will be lighter, and temperatures will remain mild. A weak cold front will pass Tuesday evening and usher in cooler air. This will bring temperatures back to the 30s on Wednesday and for the rest of the week.

Conditions should remain dry through Christmas.

TONIGHT: Rain ending between 8-10 p.m. Decreasing winds. Lows 38-45°. Winds becoming south 5-15 mph with gusts to 25 mph by morning.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Highs in the 40s. Southwest wind 5-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny. Highs in the 30s. Northwest wind 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s to mid 30s. Breezy north wind.

