Grants awarded to six Maine schools

Maine State House
Maine State House(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 6:16 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Grant awards to six Maine schools will significantly expand educator apprenticeship opportunities.

Governor Mills announced today her Administration has awarded the six schools a total of $985,000 to recruit, train, and retain educators through pre-apprenticeship and apprenticeship pilot programs.

The initiative is part of an effort by the Mills Administration to connect employers with a skilled workforce and workers with career opportunities.

”The six organizations being awarded these new grants made possible in part to the Governor’s Maine Jobs and Recovery Plan are Brunswick School Department, MSAD 1 and RSU 79, RSU 34, Portland Public Schools, University of Maine Farmington and University of Southern Maine. Through these awards, the grantees intend to reach nearly 200 new and existing educators and 12 counties across the state.” said Samantha Dina, Associate Commision of Labor.

