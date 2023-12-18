FIRST ALERT: Heavy Rain & Strong Winds Today

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Strong low pressure moving northward along the East Coast will move through Western New England this afternoon. This will bring moderate to heavy rain to the state throughout the day today along with strong, southeasterly winds. Rain will be heavy at times today, the heaviest of which will fall from mid-morning through the evening hours before tapering off from southwest to northeast across the state later this evening and early tonight. Temperatures will be in the 50s today so precipitation will be all rain... no worries about snow or mix. Rainfall totals of 2″-4″ on average area expected for much of the state with lighter amounts of 1″-2″ expected across the far north. The expected rainfall will likely lead to flooding issues along smaller rivers and streams, in low-lying areas, and poor drainage areas. If you had to deal with flooding with the storm system a week ago... you’ll likely be dealing with it again today... as a result... a Flood Watch is in effect for most of the state. A COASTAL FLOOD WARNING is in effect this afternoon focusing around the time of high tide which is about 2:45PM on average. The combination of the high tide, strong southeast winds and waves up to 15′-20′ or so crashing along the coast will lead to minor to moderate flooding from splashover along with beach erosion and possible damage to roads along the immediate shore. Winds are a big concern with this system too. Unlike last week’s storm that was taking a more easterly track... and concentrating the strongest wind gusts over a small area Downeast.... this system is tracking to our west which opens the door for the entire state to see very gusty, possibly damaging winds today. Winds will be ramping up this morning with the strongest winds coming from late morning through the evening hours. Expect southeast winds today between 15-30 MPH across the across the interior and north, 30-40 MPH along the coast. Gusts could reach 55-60 MPH over areas north and west of I-95 while areas along and south of I-95 could see gusts reaching 60-70 MPH with the strongest winds right along the coast. This will likely result in scattered, possibly widespread, power outages today. Rain will taper off from southwest to northeast across the state later this evening/early tonight as the storm system lifts to our north. Winds will diminish and become more south/southwesterly tonight too. Overnight lows will drop to the upper 30s to low 40s.

Much quieter weather is in store for us for the rest of the week. An upper level disturbance will move through the area Tuesday giving us a chance for a few rain showers and possibly a few mixed rain/snow showers across the north. Otherwise expect a partly to mostly cloudy sky Tuesday with highs in 40s. High pressure builds in to bring us a nice day Wednesday with a mix of sun and clouds and highs in the 30s. The pressure gradient tightens up over the area Thursday between strong high pressure to our north and low pressure well to our south. This will result in a breezy day Thursday with partly to mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 20s to mid-30s. High pressure remains in control Friday with sunshine and highs in the mid-20s to low 30s.

Today: Rain, heavy at times. Windy with southeast winds 15-30 MPH inland gusting to 55-60 MPH at times, 30-40 MPH with gusts to 60-70 MPH possible along the coast. Highs in the 50s.

Tonight: Rain ending early then partly to mostly cloudy. Diminishing wind. Lows between 36°-44°. South/southwest wind 10-20 MPH with gusts to 25-30 MPH possible.

Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers possible, a few rain/snow showers possible north. Highs in the 40s. Southwest wind 5-15 MPH with gusts to 20-25 MPH possible.

Wednesday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the 30s.

Thursday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s to mid-30s.

Friday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the mid-20s to low 30s.

