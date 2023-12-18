Extreme weather puts added pressure on hospitals

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Extreme weather days and power outages put added pressure on hospitals.

Northern Light Health officials say they had clinics in several communities across Maine Monday that were without power.

Outages also mean people that rely on machines for in-home care are without.

“For individuals who rely on things like CPAP machines or oxygen concentrators where they need the electricity for those things to work in order for them to get care, and oftentimes, if they don’t have power and can’t have that stuff, they do show up at our hospitals. In which case, then once again, that kind of has that downstream effect of then making us not available to see other patients who, you know, we have normal things like traffic accidents and people coming with heart attacks and, of course, women coming in to deliver their babies,” said Dr. James Jarvis of Northern Light Health.

Jarvis added they held a meeting Monday to prepare for an influx of patients, but they had yet to see many come through their doors because of a power outage.

He says if you know someone that relies on power for their healthcare to check in on them to make sure all is well.

