CMP and Versant officials anticipate multi-day restoration effort for outages

Maine (WABI) - We spoke with officials from both companies about this storm and the highs winds and rain causing widespread outages across the state and those same conditions are making it hard to restore power.

Central Maine Power and Versant both say they have been watching and anticipating this storm over the past few days.

Crews from both providers are ready to service lines and restore power.

But, the strong winds are still limiting crews from making repairs.

Both companies say they are expecting a large number of outages as the storm continues.

They’re asking for your patience as they prepare for these repairs.

Jonathan Breed of CMP said, ”Unfortunately we have several more hours of the storm to go. So we’ll really get a sense of how this storm is looking this evening. At this point we are looking at a multi-day restoration effort. If you compare this to the Christmas storm, I would say that is the closest comparison that we have and that was about three days.”

Tina Morrill of Versant Power said, “It’s really important that everyone just keeps in mind that this is going to probably get worse before it gets better but our crews are ready. We’re ready to restore power to everybody that needs it. If you do need to travel and you see our line crews working please if you can move over give them room to work. We want again everyone to be safe coming into the holiday season.”

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.