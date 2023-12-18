Check out the latest power outage numbers across the state

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Thousands of Mainers are out of power and a rain and wind storm makes its way across the state.

As of 12:15pm Monday, there are over 12,000 Versant customers without power and over 228,000 CMP customers without power.

To check the latest outage numbers for CMP, click here. To check outages for Versant, click here.

