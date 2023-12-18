Cause for fatal Old Town fire released

OLD TOWN, Maine (WABI) - The cause of a fire that took the life of an Old Town man Sunday morning has been revealed.

According to the Fire Marshal’s office, the fire was accidental, caused by improperly discarded smoking materials.

Officials responded to the fire at the apartment building on Stillwater Ave around 5.

A woman was able to get out by using an extension cord to climb out a window.

71-year-old Banton Foster was pulled from the home by firefighters and taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

