YWCA holds local winter farmer and craft market

BAR HARBOR, Maine (WABI) -Lots of goods were displayed for the community this Sunday.

The YWCA of Mount Desert Island held a winter farmers market featuring vendors and crafters with a variety of goods.

There were items such as handmade soap, dog treats, fresh produce, food products, and much more.

“My favorite part is the gathering of the community. Both ways with our farmers market group, we all get to work together and come together to kind of help each other and bolster each other. But then we get to see our amazing local community of customers. We are friends with our customers, so it gets us all together in the offseason which is so much fun.” said Maggie Iannuzzi, owner of Precipice Coffee.

This event highlighted that SNAP/EBT were accepted, and shoppers were eligible to earn $1 in Maine Harvest Bucks for every $2 dollars spent towards food products.

The YWCA partnered with Healthy Acadia and other organizations to get this event up and running.

There will be a winter farmers market every third Sunday of the month into next year, if you missed this one.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.