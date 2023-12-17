Powerful rain and wind storm moves in tonight through Monday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure will continue to slip off to the east over the open Atlantic. An area of low pressure will strengthen and move up the mid-atlantic coast and into New England. This will bring another round of moderate to heavy rainfall as well as strong south/southeasterly winds to the Pine Tree State Monday. A FIRST ALERT will be in effect MONDAY for INLAND & COASTAL communities.

With high pressure off the east, winds will become southerly today, which will usher is mostly cloudy skies as well as a warm and moist airmass. As moisture gets advected into the region, there may be some patchy areas of drizzle and possibly freezing drizzle north of Bangor where surface temperatures will be below freezing. This may cause some travel issues with slick spots, so drive carefully. Otherwise today will be relatively calm. Temperatures this afternoon will reach the mid to upper 30′s north and low to mid 40′s Downeast. Winds will be increasing out of the south at around 5-15 mph. Scattered showers will begin to fill in from southwest to northeast tonight, increasing in coverage overnight. The heaviest rain will push in Monday morning through the afternoon. Rain will begin to taper from southwest to northeast Monday night. Rainfall totals will range from a widespread 2-3″ from the coast up to the Central Highlands with pocket of 3-4″ in the mountains. 1-2″ can be expected north of Katahdin and into the Crown of Maine. Moderate to heavy rainfall will lead to areas of river flooding, flooding of small creeks and streams, as well urban flooding.

Winds will be another concern with this system. With our previous storm, the area of low pressure continued to trend eastward, confining the strongest winds to Downeast coastal areas. With this system tracking much farther to our west, strong winds are looking like more of a widespread threat for the entire state. Winds will be pretty calm throughout the day today, getting breezier into the first half of the night with gusts up to 20-30 mph possible. The strongest winds look to peak late Monday morning through the afternoon. SSE winds could gust as high as 55-65+ mph along the interstate and down into the coastline. The strongest winds are forecast to be along the coast where gusts could exceed 65 mph. For areas north and west of I95, winds could gust as high as 40-55 mph. Strong winds could snap branches and trees leading to scattered to widespread power outages. The strongest winds look to peak late Monday morning through the afternoon.

Strong SSE winds will bring marine impacts as well. Waves topping out above 20 feet off shore will pile water along the coastline leading to Minor Costal Flooding and erosion as well as the potential for 2 feet of inundation for vulnerable and low-lying areas.

TODAY: Patchy areas of drizzle and freezing drizzle are possible. Highs reach the mid to upper 30′s north to the low to mid 40′s Downeast. Winds S 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Scattered showers fill in from southwest to northeast overnight. Winds become breezier with gusts betwee 20-30 mph overnight. Lows stay in the mid to upper 30′s north to the low to mid 40′s Downeast.

MONDAY: FIRST ALERT Moderate to heavy rain and strong SSE wind gusts between 40-65 mph, strongest along the coast. Areas of flooding possible form heavy rain, as well as coastal flooding from rough seas. Highs in the 50′s.

TUESDAY: Lingering rain/snow showers inland , rain showers along the coast. Highs reach the upper 30′s to around 50.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with highs reaching the upper 20′s north and low to mid 30′s Downeast.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy skies upper 20′s to lower 30′s north and mid 30′s Downeast.

