Man hospitalized after Old Town apartment fire

OLD TOWN, Maine (WABI) - A man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries following a fire at an apartment building in Old Town Sunday morning.

Crews responded to the fire on Stillwater Avenue around 5 a.m. to find heavy fire coming from the back of the building.

One man was found in one of the apartments on the second floor and taken to a local hospital.

Officials say a woman was able to escape the building, using an extension cord to get herself down from a second-story window.

“We had the fire under control relatively quickly,” said Kyle Milan, deputy fire chief for Old Town Fire Rescue. “Complete extinguishment took about an hour. But, we were able to knock it down and make access to get the second individual out pretty quickly. She was assisted by Old Town police when they arrived. They were able to help her get down the extension cord, out of the window.”

The State Fire Marshal will be on scene Sunday to try and investigate the cause.

Stillwater Avenue was closed from College Avenue to Bennoch Road for several hours as crews worked to put the fire out.

This story will be updated.

