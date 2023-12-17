Driver hits Denny’s, 4 cars in Bangor

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor Fire and Police responded to a 5-vehicle and one-building accident at Denny’s in Bangor on Sunday morning.

According to the press release, a person attempting to park accidentally stepped on the gas and struck the building “hard enough to knock the plates off a table.”

The driver then reversed, impacting four parked vehicles, one of which was occupied.

According to the release, there are no reported injuries.

The restaurant has structural damage to the front of the building and there is no cost estimate of damage at this time.

The damage to the vehicles impacted is estimated to be several thousand dollars in total.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.