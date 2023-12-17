Diners give large tip to server as holiday gesture

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - It’s that time of year, when friends and family gather to celebrate the holidays and each other.

“We got to know each other probably within the last within the last five years. So, a couple of us suggested that we get together and have supper one evening. And so we all met up at Pepino’s and we had the best time and we decided to just try to do that once a month. And we’ve pretty much kept consistent with that,” explained Susan Carson.

One group of friends took their monthly outing, and decided to do something new with it.

“So I found a reel on Instagram, and there was this woman telling a story. She photographed the entire experience about everybody donating money and giving this tip to the server and I was like, ‘That’s an amazing idea,” said Carson.

After posting about the idea on Facebook, several folks responded and decided to chip in.

The group changed things up to have breakfast instead, at Chase’s Family Restaurant in Bangor.

Even those who weren’t able to make the outing, gave money to those attending the breakfast date.

Although they enjoyed their own gift exchange with each other, they say that this gift also gives them a strong dose of holiday cheer.

Carson said, “It makes me feel so giddy inside. I feel like a kid on Christmas morning. I mean, it’s one thing to give gifts to people that. But when somebody that you don’t know what their situation is and how you can potentially be impacting their lives with money, it’s a very exciting feeling.”

After enjoying breakfast, coffee, and conversation it was time to pay the bill and give a little extra.

Laurel Sanborn, another member of the party, calls their server over to hand her the tip and said, “We just wanted to thank you for taking such good care of us today. And we are hoping that you have a very Merry Christmas.”

The Server responded, “Serious?”

Sanborn replied, “Yes.”

The Server said, “Thank you.”

Sanborn said, “Thank you. We appreciate you. You’re very welcome.”

The Server said, “It’s much appreciated. My car needs a lot of work. So, thank you.”

With the succuss of this act of kindness, they hope more will do the same.

“In this day and age, I mean just be kind. Be kind to everybody. And, you know, as a former server myself, I mean, it’s hard work. And if you can’t get a group of people together and do this type of thing all the time, that’s fine. But I mean, be nice. Tip a little bit more than you normally would. Just in the spirit of giving, make somebody’s day. You just don’t know what people are going through. So just be kind,” said Carson.

