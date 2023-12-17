Crews respond to fire in Old Town

(Mgn)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 6:18 AM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
OLD TOWN, Maine (WABI) - Crews from multiple towns are battling a fire in on Stillwater Avenue in Old Town Sunday morning.

The call came in just after 5 a.m.

No word yet on any injuries, or how the fire started.

The Penobscot Regional Communications Center says Stillwater Avenue is closed from College Avenue to Bennoch Road.

You’re asked to avoid the area.

This story will be updated.

