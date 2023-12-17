Benefit dinner and silent auction held for Sullivan man recovering from crash

SULLIVAN, Maine (WABI) - In the wake of a crash, those from Sullivan and surrounding areas came together to help.

“We didn’t even have to really reach out to most people. Most people just we said, ‘hey, let’s do a benefit for this family’ and everybody kind of said, ‘Okay, here’s what I’m doing. Here’s what I’m giving, here’s how I’m helping.’ And it was just flawless and that just says a lot about the character of the person you’re having it for.” said Jacqueline Wicoff, who ran the raffle.

“I grew up here. My dad was on the fire department, so we know the town really well. So, I know, when something happens in the small town, everybody gets together and it’s always a lot of support and everything, but it’s still a lot, and you know, it’s still really good feeling.” said Ryan Gordon.

Ryan Gordon is known well by many in the community.

He was involved in a severe crash in early November, and Saturday’s benefit dinner and auction aimed to raise money for him and his family as he recovers.

“Mike Pinkham actually did it. He’s Chief of the volunteer fire department here in Sullivan and he’s the one who started it and a bunch of my friends and a bunch of volunteers and everything that I see cooking that I actually didn’t even know was going to be here.” added Gordon.

“We’re hoping by this benefit that we can take the stress off of the family. This is a really hard thing, especially right before Christmas, to have everything just freeze, and then not know how things were going to come together. So, I’m really hoping that we’ll raise enough from this event to take the stress off this awesome family.” stated Wicoff.

