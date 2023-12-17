99-year-old woman receives Orrington's Boston Post Cane

Josie Quimby accepts Orrington's Boston Post Cane
Josie Quimby accepts Orrington's Boston Post Cane(Susan Carson/WABI)
By Brittany McHatten
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 10:21 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
ORRINGTON, Maine (WABI) - It was a busy afternoon in one Maine town Saturday as they honored a special resident.

Santa Claus is a very busy man this time of year, but the jolly ole fellow carved out some time for a stop in Orrington. He was there to present the Boston Post Cane to Josie Quimby.

It’s a tradition observed by hundreds of towns across the country where the canes are given to the oldest residents.

Quimby is 99 years young.

Congratulations, Josie!

