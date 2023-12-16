Sanford man sentenced to 25 years in prison after paying sex trafficker to live stream child abuse

Joseph Daniel Zoll was found guilty of producing and distributing child sexual abuse material with someone in the Philippines
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 10:10 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SANFORD, Maine (WMTW) - According to the Department of Justice, Joseph Daniel Zoll, 63, of Sanford, was found guilty of producing and distributing child sexual abuse material.

A statement released by the D.O.J. on Thursday says that Zoll repeatedly paid a child sex trafficker in the Philippines to sexually abuse a minor over livestream on a video chat platform over the course of two years. According to the release, he asked the same thing of other traffickers on the platform and distributed an abuse video to traffickers as an example of how to carry out the abuse.

The case was brought as part of the Project Safe Childhood, a campaign to address child sexual exploitation.

