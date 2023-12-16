Rockland Hannaford issues recall on cubed beef steak sold on December 14

ROCKLAND, Maine (WABI) - Out of an abundance of caution, the Hannaford store in Rockland is recalling Hannaford brand cubed beef steak purchased at the store on Thursday, December 14 with a sell-by date of December 18 because the item(s) may contain foreign material, company officials say.

Customers should check their storage and freezer areas for this product and not eat the product.

The product or its packaging may be returned to the store for a full refund.

No injuries or illnesses have been reported.

Recall Details

Product Name: USDA Choice Cubed Beef Steak and Angus Cubed Steak

Recalled UPC: 21130200000; 21121200000; 21362600000

Recalled Lot(s)/product sell by dates: December 18

Reason for Recall: May contain foreign material

Additional Notes: Product may have been purchased on December 14

