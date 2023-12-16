Nice today, another rain and wind storm Sunday night/Monday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A cold front will clear the coast this morning with an area of high pressure building in behind. High pressure will slip off to our east overnight and make way for our next storm system moving in Sunday night into Monday. Expect a nice dry day with partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will be a few degrees cooler than yesterday. Highs will reach the 20′s north and 30′s to around 40 Downeast. Winds will be out of the northwest becoming more northerly around 5-10 mph. High pressure will begin to slip off to the east tonight allowing cloud cover to slowly increase overnight. Lows will drop into the teens north and into the 20′s through the Bangor region and Downeast.

With high pressure off the east, winds will become southerly on Sunday, which will usher is mostly cloudy skies as well as a warm and moist airmass. As moisture gets advected into the region, there may be some patchy areas of drizzle Sunday morning and possibly freezing drizzle north of Bangor where surface temperatures will be below freezing. This may cause some travel issues with slick spots, so drive carefully. High temperatures on Sunday will reach the low to mid 30′s north and 40′s Downeast. Winds will be increasing out of the south at around 5-15 mph. Our weather pattern has been like clock work the past month! So, our next weather system does look to impact us Sunday night into Monday with another round of heavy rainfall and gusty winds.

Damaging winds, flooding, and power outages. (wabi)

A low pressure system will move out of the Gulf of Mexico and up the mid Atlantic coast. Models have been trending way more to the west with this system compared to the storm we saw at the beginning of this week. With the low pressure forecast to pass to our west, this will put us on the warmer side of the system so the biggest threats will be heavy rain and the possibility of some strong gusty winds. A FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY has been issued for Monday for INLAND & COASTAL communities. Similar to our last system, moderate to heavy rainfall could accumulate to 1-3″ across the state, bringing the threat for more flooding.

Widespread moderate to heavy rainfall may leaded to areas of flooding. (wabi)

Winds will be another concern with this system. With our previous storm, the area of low pressure continued to trend eastward, confining the stronger winds to Downeast coastal areas. With this system tracking much farther to our west, strong winds are looking like more of a widespread threat. SSE winds could gust as high as 50-60 mph along the interstate and down into the coastline. The strongest winds are forecast to be along the coast where gusts could exceed 60 mph. For areas north and west of I95 with could gust as high as 40-50 mph. With strong winds, tree damage as well as power outages will be possible.

Strong SSE winds may lead to widespread power outages especially Downeast (wabi)

The strongest winds and highest waves won’t peak until late Monday morning and afternoon. Waves could top out around 20 feet leading to the possibility of Minor Coastal flooding and erosion and with the PM high tide at 2:42 p.m.

TODAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies. Highs reach the 20′s north and low to mid 30′s Downeast. NNW winds 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds, overnight lows drop into the teens north and 20′s Downeast.

SUNDAY: Cloudy and warmer. Freezing drizzle possibly in the morning. Highs reach the low to mid 30′s north and low to mid 40′s Downeast. Wind and rain filter in overnight.

MONDAY: FIRST ALERT Moderate to heavy rain and strong SSE wind gusts. Highs in the 40s and low 50s.

TUESDAY: Lingering rain/snow showers inland , rain showers along the coast. Highs reach the upper 30′s to around 50.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with highs reaching the upper 20′s north and low to mid 30′s Downeast.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.