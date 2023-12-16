New detox center unveiled in Bangor

Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 5:04 AM EST
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A ribbon cutting was held Friday for a new detox center in Bangor.

The Wabanaki Center for Healing and Recovery is dedicated to providing culturally centered recovery for individuals facing substance abuse.

The facility has six rooms designed for comfort as well as centering around cultural symbols.

Decorations incorporate aspects of nature and focus on indigenous motivational sayings.

The organization believes the greatest strength in healing is self, and they want to support people in their journey.

“One of the biggest goals that we’ve had at Wabanaki Public Health and Wellness is visibility,” said Lisa Sockabasin, co-CEO of Wabanaki Public Health and Wellness. “When we are visible, you see the brilliance that we share. You see the values that we hold so deeply close to us. The health care services that we offer, all the services that we offer at Wabanaki Public Health and Wellness Center culture, love, and non-judgment, but we believe at Wabanaki Public Health and Wellness is wherever you are in your journey, we have a place for you.”

They hope to have 10 rooms available to help reduce waitlists at Wabanaki Public Health and Wellness.

