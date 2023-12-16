‘I will be the youngest female Eagle Scout’ Sorrento scout works on Eagle Project

SORRENTO, Maine (WABI) - Macy Neleski has spent a lot of time in scouts, and today she is building a shed where the town can exchange games and puzzles.

“I’m working on my Eagle project. I’ve earned all of the merit badges that I need except for one, which will be done probably this evening.” said Macy Neleski, who was working on her Eagle Project.

“We’re working on Macy Neleski’s Eagle Project, which is a game room where kids come in and pick up a game, take it home, bring one back.” said Assistant Scoutmaster, Robert Girdle.

After she gets her badge for this, she would meet the requirements to become an Eagle Scout, which would be quite the accomplishment, especially at the age of twelve.

“I will be the youngest female Eagle Scout, hopefully in February. I have to finish one requirement for a merit badge, and I have to wait until at least January for my six months’ time to be over for the waiting period.” stated Neleski.

And a big project like this is just one part of becoming an Eagle Scout.

“I have a checking account; I can balance my checkbook. I can make a budget. I can go camping. I can go fishing.” added Neleski.

“It’s a lot getting the Eagle Scout, so you need to get a bunch of stuff, so you get that stuff. It inspires me to do the stuff what she can do.” said Kyle, Macy’s younger brother who is in scouts himself.

Earning all those badges can be quite exhausting.

“I’m gonna enjoy my time not rushing around trying to get eagle stuff done like paperwork. Just really enjoy the time that I do have and not rushing around and being super busy.” concluded Neleski.

