"'I am freezing to death'": Heat assistance barren after budget cuts

ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - As temperatures drop, families in need are exceeding demand for heat assistance due to budget cuts.

Downeast Community Partners is one of ten facilitators in the state for Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP), serving both Washington and Hancock counties.

Olga Donovan is a senior program assistant for Downeast Community Partner’s (DCP) fuel assistance program.

She recounts the sentiment of the 200 to 400 calls her and her colleagues field per day: “A lot of times what you hear would be, ‘I am freezing to death. Can you guys please help me? I have nowhere to go.’”

DCP is hoping to raise $10 thousand in less than 10 days to make sure all Mainers stay warm this winter.

The heightened necessity can be contributed to federal budget cuts, say officials, which in turn has affected the ability to distribute funds to organizations like DCP.

“The benefits that are awarded by MaineHousing for the heating program has been cut by over 50%,” explains DCP’s Development Director Sharon Catus. “Which is producing this sort of perfect storm, because we are seeing an uptick in need. We’re up 40% in the need over last year, that means new people who’ve never approached us before ever for assistance.”

“Every other phone call that we get is mostly people asking about whether or not we have emergency fuel available,” adds Donovan.

With high demands and no funding to meet the need, DCP is relying solely on donations for their crisis fund.

“We have this fund we call the THAW fund, and that stands for Heating and Warmth Fund, and that fund is our crisis fund. And we dispersed all of what we had in that fund,” says Catus.

“Yes, we can provide them other resources, but I am pretty sure that other places have very similar issues than what we’re experiencing right now,” comments Donovan regarding the state of other community action partners like DCP. "

Both Catus and Donovan point out the majority of clients and applicants are seniors who are out of the workforce and whose Social Security cannot cover heating costs.

“And a lot of them don’t even like to ask for help,” recounts Donovan. “I hear that a lot of times on the phone, especially elderly Mainers who were unfortunately forced to go out of the workforce because of the age or some sort of disability and you’ll have to tell them that ‘There is nothing to be ashamed of, we will try to get you some help, but right now, unfortunately, that is basically impossible because we have exhausted our crisis fund.’’

Catus says all money that goes into the THAW fund will be used immediately for assistance: “All donations coming in are being dispersed in critical aid.”

To donate to the THAW fund, visit DCP’s website or call (207) 664-2424.

