Howland commemorates local veterans for National Wreaths Across America Day

HOWLAND, Maine (WABI) -

For National Wreaths Across America Day, Arlington National Cemetery and over 3,000 other locations honor veterans and those who lost their lives in service.

In Howland, the day was commemorated by honoring veterans in the area at Howland Veterans’ Memorial Park.

Tami Colbath began the local program five years ago.

“My husband and I went to Arlington as an Honor Guard in 2017 and 2018. We took wreaths from Columbia Falls to Arlington National Cemetery,” Colbath explains. “It’s such an important, huge program, we decided to start here. We start with a program, we go to local cemeteries, we have 638 veterans that we lay wreaths on.”

Wreaths Across America originated from the Worcester Wreath Company, based in Harrington, Maine, in 1992. With an excess of wreaths after one holiday season, Morrill Worcester drove them to Arlington National Cemetery to lay on veterans’ graves.

At the park, there were eight crosses to lay wreaths on, representing all six branches of military service and to honor veterans and prisoners of war.

After the program in Howland, the local American Legion Post 97 hosted a free community luncheon.

“I was not in the military but my spouse was, and I didn’t really have a lot of military knowledge until I went on Wreaths Across America and I saw veterans standing in the freezing cold and children and we were in a convoy with wreaths for Arlington, and I just couldn’t believe it, in the middle of the night, people would be saluting,” Colbath says.

One attendee of the program was Henry Carey, a retired Navy Senior Chief who is now the Post Adjutant of American Legion Post 97.

“I served from 1977 and I retired in 2006,” says Carey. “I have two uncles buried here, one in Enfield and one in Howland. For them to be remembered is very important. This is a small community between the two towns, there’s not a lot of people up here and it’s surprising how many people are vets and how many of them are buried in the area. So yeah, it’s very important. It gives the family some way to remember the people.”

For Colbath, the event acts as a way to continue the legacy of many local veterans: “We just honor them for their service, if we don’t remember them, and there’s so many that are so old, Civil War veterans, they don’t have anybody. So we try to remember their names, say their names, and remember them.”

