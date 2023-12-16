Glenburn business hosts 3rd annual ‘Camping with Santa’ event

GLENBURN, Maine (WABI) -Santa came to town to help spread some holiday cheer on Saturday.

Harvey RV & Marine, in Glenburn, held their 3rd annual Camping with Santa event to celebrate the holidays.

Families were able to take photos with Santa, get it printed on the spot to take home, and enjoy a cozy topping-filled cup of cocoa.

Along with the hot cocoa bar, there were crafts available inside such as ornament-making and coloring.

“I start planning this after Thanksgiving. So, I spend like a whole month planning and preparing and just putting it all together and then just seeing the end result and how happy the kids are and how much fun they’re having. It’s definitely my favorite part.” exclaimed Michele Papaleo, marketing manager at Harvey RV & Marine.

This festive event was the perfect atmosphere for making holiday memories together.

If you missed this year’s event, Harvey RV & Marine is looking forward to inviting Santa back next year! They plan to open their marine dealership as well and strive for an even bigger and better event.

