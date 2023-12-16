Fire officials emphasize importance of carbon monoxide detectors

By WABI News Desk
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 9:39 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
PLYMOUTH, Maine (WABI) - Plymouth Fire Officials are reminding homeowners to have working carbon monoxide detectors.

The fire department recently responded to a house where the carbon monoxide alarm was going off.

That alerted the family so they were able to get to safety.

Carbon monoxide is a silent killer that’s very difficult to detect without a device.

Things like basement generators, appliances, and water heaters can all cause carbon monoxide to spread throughout a home.

”You need to get one 100 percent, it will detect it before you will. By the time you detect it, its too late,” Plymouth Fire and Rescue Asst. Chief Ryan Hopkins said.

“Do not be afraid to call 911 on anything, if it’s chimney fires, CO2, house fire, anything, or feeling sick. It doesn’t hurt to call. We will always come out,” Hopkins said.

Detectors can be bought online or at many stores, and having one could save your life.

