Body camera video shows police, Army Reserve discussing concerns about Lewiston shooter

SACO, Maine (WMTW) - Less than 24 hours after the Sagadahoc County Sheriff’s Office released an outside review they commissioned on the agency’s response to complaints about the mental health of Robert Card, police body camera video is providing new insight.

The 93-page report heavily references the morning of Sept. 16 when officers from the Saco Police Department responded to the Army Reserve Center in response to a staff sergeant reporting a threat from Card that he would “shoot up” the center.

The day prior, at the request of the reserve, deputies from the Sagadahoc County Sheriff’s Office visited Card’s home for a wellness check but never saw him.

A transcript of the conversation between officers and the reserve unit commander is included in the report released Thursday.

“I spoke with him and he was angry, but never made any specific threats over the phone to me like, “Hey, I’m gonna come shoot everybody” or anything like that,” the commander is heard saying.

“He does have mental health issues. I’d say probably schizophrenia seemed to be what his – he’s delusional, hearing a lot of things about being a pedophile, but nobody’s saying a word to him about it,” he added.

The report also referenced a phone call recorded by a Sagadahoc County Sheriff’s Office cruiser dash camera in which a sergeant for the office is speaking with the reserve commander, and Maine’s yellow flag law is mentioned.

The sheriff’s office did not respond to a request Friday to provide the video.

“There’s the yellow flag laws. So, when there’s someone who’s a danger to themselves or others, there’s a process with – we’re supposed to go through to seize their weapons if they are deemed a danger to themselves or others. So that, you know, that – that obviously is a hurdle we have to deal with, but at the same time, we don’t wanna throw a stick of dynamite into a pool of gas either and make things worse,” the sergeant is quoted as saying.

The process to remove Card’s weapons through Maine’s yellow flag law was never initiated.

The review from Michael Cunniff submitted Dec. 8 said the sergeant was diligent in exploring whether Card had access to weapons but that it was reasonable for him to conclude there were insufficient grounds to take him into custody and seek an order to confiscate his weapons.

