Two pets are missing after a house fire in Rockland

Just after 3:30 p.m., crews were called to a house at 333 Limerick St., where they found the...
Just after 3:30 p.m., crews were called to a house at 333 Limerick St., where they found the smoke pouring from the windows and doors.(Alan Athearn, Rockland Fire & EMS Photographer)
By WMTW
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 6:37 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKLAND, Maine (WMTW) - Officials say more than two dozen firefighters responded to a house fire in Rockland Thursday afternoon.

Just after 3:30 p.m., crews were called to a house at 333 Limerick St., where they found the smoke pouring from the windows and doors.

All of the family inside had reportedly gotten out safely, thanks to the working smoke detectors throughout the home. However, the family’s two pets are still unaccounted for.

Rockland Fire officials say the fire was contained to two rooms, but the entire home now has significant smoke damage.

The cause is still under investigation, but Rockland Fire Chief Chris Whytock thanked their mutual aid partners in surrounding towns for their ability to respond so quickly.

“Staffed fire stations save time,” Chief Whytock wrote. “Our first due companies were arriving on scene within 6 minutes of being notified of the fire. Water was applied to the fire within 5 minutes after our initial arrival, stopping the fire spread and further damage.”

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Respiratory dog illness
Mysterious dog illness arrives in Maine, vet says
Officials at Searsmont Residence
2 found dead in Searsmont home identified, determined to be murder-suicide
Poll question
Poll questions and results
Scene in Norridgewock
Three people have been arrested following an armed robbery in Norridgewock
Quakish Lake
One man drowned after falling through ice on Quakish Lake

Latest News

According to court records, authorities first identified Kymberly Sylvester through her...
FBI: Maine nurse arrested after multiple images show her inside Capitol on Jan. 6
Governor Janet Mills and Secretary of State Shenna Bellows signed the proclamation announcing...
Special election set to fill House District 122 seat
police lights
Pedestrian struck by a car in Brewer
Canaan resident’s 19th year tradition shines bright with over 190 Christmas displays
Canaan resident’s 19th year tradition shines bright with over 190 Christmas displays