Two pets are missing after a house fire in Rockland

ROCKLAND, Maine (WMTW) - Officials say more than two dozen firefighters responded to a house fire in Rockland Thursday afternoon.

Just after 3:30 p.m., crews were called to a house at 333 Limerick St., where they found the smoke pouring from the windows and doors.

All of the family inside had reportedly gotten out safely, thanks to the working smoke detectors throughout the home. However, the family’s two pets are still unaccounted for.

Rockland Fire officials say the fire was contained to two rooms, but the entire home now has significant smoke damage.

The cause is still under investigation, but Rockland Fire Chief Chris Whytock thanked their mutual aid partners in surrounding towns for their ability to respond so quickly.

“Staffed fire stations save time,” Chief Whytock wrote. “Our first due companies were arriving on scene within 6 minutes of being notified of the fire. Water was applied to the fire within 5 minutes after our initial arrival, stopping the fire spread and further damage.”

