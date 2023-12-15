Trent Nickerson receives Make-A-Wish honor after raising thousands for the foundation

GLENBURN, Maine (WABI) - At Glenburn School, it started as an ordinary Friday.

Students gathered for their morning assembly.

However, 6th grader Trent Nickerson walked into the gym and saw his parents and grandparents, not knowing this assembly was all about him.

Trent Nickerson has worked hard in the community to raise funds for Make-A-Wish Maine.

A wish needs $7,000 and so far, he has raised over $5,000 to grant a wish to someone else because he’s seen first hand the impact it makes.

Trent’s brother Brady Nickerson was granted a Wish before he passed away in 2019 from cancer.

After the surprise, he said a few words to his brother.

“I love you, and I hope you love what I’m doing,” said Nickerson.

Now a recipient of the Brendan Batson Youth Engagement Award through Make-A-wish Maine, Trent is indeed making his brother proud, and his family is in awe of his drive.

“I’m very proud,” said his father, Preston Nickerson.

“I’m proud that he’s accomplished so much in such a little amount of time for something that was not very good to start out with.”

Brenda Gammon granted Brady’s wish and met Trent when he was 6-year-old.

So, to come back for this honor meant so much to her.

“To see this come full circle, for him to put in all the effort and energy, we really can’t do Make-a-Wish without kids like Trent, without community members, donations, raising money and just helping out and volunteering,” said Gammon.

Something that Trent does without hesitation, in honor of Brady.

“He’s growing up to be a great young man, and from what I’ve heard, his brother was a great young man, too,” said Gammon.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.