Three men charged after police find illegal marijuana growing operation in Machias

MACHIAS, Maine (WABI) - Three men were arrested after a major illegal marijuana growing bust was discovered in Machias.

According to the Machias Police Department, officials received a search warrant Thursday morning for a residence on East Kennebec Road.

During the search of the residence and two other buildings on the property, they located the illegal growing operation.

They say they seized over 2,500 plants and over 100 pounds of processed and packaged cannabis.

Three men, 52-year-old Ming Li, 60-year-old Dong Yang Li and 61-year-old Peng Yu Phang, were all charged two counts of felony drug trafficking.

