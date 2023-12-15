Special election set to fill House District 122 seat

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - A special election will be held to fill a vacant seat in the Maine House for District 122.

This House seat was previously held by state representative Lois Galgay Reckitt, who passed away in October.

Governor Janet Mills and Secretary of State Shenna Bellows signed the proclamation announcing a special election will now take place on Tueday, March 5, 2024.

Maine’s four political parties have until December 29 to submit their nominated candidates to the office of the Secretary of State.

In order to qualify, non-party candidates must circulate petitions and obtain the signatures of at least 50, but not more than 80, registered voters in House District 122. Write-in candidates must declare their candidacy by Wednesday, January 3.

The winner of the special election in March, will serve the remainder of the two-year term that ends in December of 2024.

