Sheriff releases third-party review of response to Lewiston shooter’s mental health

Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 7:19 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
BATH, Maine (WMTW) - A 93-page report has been released by the Sagadahoc County Sheriff’s office in regard to their response to the mental health needs of the Lewiston shooting suspect.

“An Independent, Third-Party Review of the Sagadahoc County Sheriff’s Office’s Response to Concerns About the Mental Health of the Lewiston gunman” was submitted by Michael Cunniff, Esq., of a Portland-based law firm.

In the initial release, the sheriff’s office says the review “has determined that law enforcement deputies with [the Sagadahoc County Sheriff’s office] responded reasonably under the circumstances at the time.”

The report also looks at Maine’s yellow flag law, the procedure that would disarm weapons from some of those who could pose a threat to themselves or the public due to mental health concerns.

“The review has found that responding deputies followed the law and their training with the information available at the time,” Sheriff Joel Merry said.

Merry further promised his department’s full cooperation with Gov. Mills’ independent commission to study the overall law enforcement response to the shooting.

The full report can be found here.

