Relatively nice weekend, FIRST ALERT DAY on Monday

By Emilie Hillman
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 5:23 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A weak cold front will move across the state tonight. Temperatures will actually be a little warmer tonight than last night. An area of high pressure will follow the front and bring us mostly sunny skies and pleasant conditions for Saturday. Cloud cover will move in on Sunday ahead of our next storm. We should remain dry during the day on Sunday, but rain will begin to move in in the evening and continue into Monday.

Monday is a First Alert Day due to the heavy rain and strong winds. The heaviest rain is expected from late Monday morning into early afternoon. On average, 1-3″ of rain is expected. Wind gusts will also be at their strongest on Monday. Areas southeast of the interstate could experience gusts up to 60 MPH. Gusts between 40-50 MPH are possible north and west of the interstate. Some power outages are likely. The rain will begin to taper off Monday night.

A few rain and snow showers may linger into Tuesday for inland areas with rain showers near the coast. High pressure will take control on Wednesday and keep conditions dry and seasonable through the end of the week.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows 26-33°. West wind 5-15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs 29-40°. North-northwest wind 5-15 mph.

SUNDAY: Cloudy. Rain starting in the evening. Highs in the 40s. Southeast wind 5-15 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

MONDAY: FIRST ALERT DAY – Cloudy with heavy rain and strong wind gusts. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s to upper 40s. Southwest wind 5-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s to upper 30s. Northwest wind 5-15 mph.

