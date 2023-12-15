Quiet today, another rain & wind storm Sunday night into Monday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - It will be a dry to end to our week with high pressure anchored to our south, high pressure will slip off to our east Sunday which makes room for our next weather system moving in Sunday night into Monday. Today will be a nice dry day with mostly cloudy skies north and mostly sunny skies south. Highs today will reach the upper 30′s north to lower 40′s Downeast. Winds will be out of the west at around 10-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph at times. A dry cold front will cross the sate from north to south overnight. Due to lack of moisture, expect just mostly cloudy skies overnight with the possibility of few flurries. Overnight lows drop into the lower 20′s north to lower 30′s Downeast.

Behind the cold front, high pressure will re-establish itself over the Pine Tree State Saturday. Expect partly cloudy skies with highs reaching the 20′s north and low to mid 30′s Downeast. Winds will be out of the northwest becoming more northerly at around 5-10 mph. High pressure will begin to slip off to the east Saturday night allowing cloud cover to slowly increase overnight Saturday into Sunday. Overnight lows will drop into the teens north and into the 20′s through the Bangor region and Downeast.

With high pressure off the east, winds will become southerly on Sunday, which will usher is mostly cloudy skies as well as warmer temperatures. High temperatures on Sunday will reach the low to mid 30′s north and low to mid 40′s Downeast. Winds will be increasing out of the south at around 5-15 mph. Our weather pattern has been like clock work the past month! So, our next weather system does look to impact us Sunday night into Monday with another round of heavy rainfall and gusty winds.

A low pressure system will move out of the Gulf of Mexico and up the mid Atlantic. Models have been trending way more to the west with this system compared to the storm we saw at the beginning of this week. With the low pressure forecast to pass to our west, this will put us on the warmer side of the system so the biggest threats will be heavy rain and the possibility of some strong gusty winds. A FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY has been issued for Monday for INLAND & COASTAL communities. Similar to our last system, moderate to heavy rainfall could accumulate to 1-3″ across the state, bringing the threat for more flooding.

Winds will be another concern with this system. SSE winds could gust as high as 50-60+ mph. The strongest winds are forecast to be along the coast where gusts could exceed 60 mph. For inland locations, winds will gust up to 50 mph. With strong winds, tree damage as well as power outages will be a possibility.

We are still several days away from this system so we will continue to monitor update the forecast as better data becomes available. As always stay tuned!

TODAY: Mostly cloudy north, mostly sunny south. Highs reach the upper 30′s north to lower 40′s Downeast. Winds W 10-15 mph gusts up to 25 MPH possible.

TONIGHT: Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies with flurries possible, primarily north. Lows will drop into the the lower 20′s north to lower 30′s Downeast.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies. Highs reach the 20′s north and low to mid 30′s Downeast. NNW winds 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Cloudy and warmer. Highs reach the low to mid 30′s north and low to mid 40′s Downeast. Wind and rain filter in overnight.

MONDAY: FIRST ALERT Moderate to heavy rain and strong SSE wind gusts. Highs in the 40s and low 50s.

TUESDAY: Isolated rain/snow showers. Highs reach the upper 30′s to around 50.

