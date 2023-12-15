Pedestrian struck by a car in Brewer

BREWER, Maine (WABI) - A pedestrian was hit by a car in Brewer Thursday evening.

Police responded to multiple 911 calls just a little after 6 p.m. reporting a person had been hit by a car on South Main Street.

Brewer Police tell us the driver was making a turn onto South Main Street when they didn’t see the person and struck them.

The person was taken to the hospital with what police say are minor injuries.

