Pedestrian struck by a car in Brewer

police lights
police lights(WCAX)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 11:22 PM EST
BREWER, Maine (WABI) - A pedestrian was hit by a car in Brewer Thursday evening.

Police responded to multiple 911 calls just a little after 6 p.m. reporting a person had been hit by a car on South Main Street.

Brewer Police tell us the driver was making a turn onto South Main Street when they didn’t see the person and struck them.

The person was taken to the hospital with what police say are minor injuries.

