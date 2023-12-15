Man killed after being hit by truck on I-95 in Augusta

(Source: MGN (Police Lights Graphic); KNOE)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 11:15 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - A man was killed after being hit by a pick-up on I-95 in Augusta Friday morning.

It happened just before 5:30 a.m., on the southbound side.

State Police say 55-year-old Matthew Galletta of Manchester, Maine was in the right hand lane when he was struck.

Galletta died at the scene.

The driver of the pick-up suffered minor injuries.

The investigation into why Galletta was in the right hand lane is ongoing.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to call State Police at 624-7076, extension 9.

